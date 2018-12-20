tech2 News Staff

Microsoft is making it even easier to use the Office app by now creating a hub for the entire suite at one place. Basically, Office.com or My Office app, which was announced in 2017, has been now brought to Windows 10 in the form of an app.

In a blog post, Microsoft has announced that Windows Insiders (Fast) users will now be able to download the new Office app (which is free), and Windows 10 users will also get the app very soon. The Office app can be used with any Office 365 subscription, Office 2019, Office 2016, or Office Online.

For users who already have the My Office app, will get the new Office app through an automatic update in the coming months. Otherwise, you can also download it from the Microsoft Store. Microsoft has also announced that starting summer 2019, new Windows 10 devices will come with the Office app already installed.

The idea behind Office app is to give you access to all the Microsoft Office productivity apps at one place. One you open the app, you will see all the productivity apps on the top of the window, making it easy to switch back and forth. It will also show you the documents you've recently worked on, and it comes with a search function so you can find documents that aren't immediately onscreen.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.