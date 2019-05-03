Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft announces new business tools to make AI and blockchain easier to adopt

Microsoft is releasing tools to let users make AI models without having to write the underlying code.

ReutersMay 03, 2019 17:54:46 IST

Microsoft Corp on Thursday announced new tools for software makers aimed at making technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain easier for businesses to use.

Microsoft announces new business tools to make AI and blockchain easier to adopt

Representational image. Reuters.

Microsoft released the tools ahead of its software developer conference next week in Seattle. Once known mostly for its Windows personal computer operating system, the company now relies on revenue growth from its cloud-based computing and software services, most of which are sold to other businesses.

While Microsoft still trails the cloud computing leader Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Web Services in revenue, it has taken a different approach to the market, designing many of its services to be run in either Microsoft’s Azure data centers, its customers private data centers, or a combination of the two.

Amazon, by contrast, at first asked customers move their data to its own servers, though it too has in recent years moved toward Microsoft’s “hybrid” approach.

One new service from Microsoft helps online retailers recommend products based on shopping history and can be combined with a retailer’s existing recommendation engine, said Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence chief.

“They’re using ours in addition to the existing system they had and seeing some tremendous wins in terms of productivity as part of it,” Guthrie said. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessarily always a winner takes all.”

Microsoft is also releasing tools to let users make artificial intelligence models without having to write the underlying code. Those models can then be “trained” using the business owner’s data in Microsoft’s cloud.

The company is also introducing a cloud-based blockchain service. The block chain, a ledger for keeping track of transactions among many participants, is used in the financial technology space, and Microsoft said it is working with JP Morgan Chase & Co on the bank’s Quorum offering.

But Microsoft’s Guthrie said blockchain has other uses, such as the system Microsoft helped Starbucks Corp build to track the coffee as it moves from farms to stores to a customer’s cup.

“That enables them, from a quality control perspective, to dramatically improve the end-to-end supply chain and deliver a better product,” Guthrie said.

Microsoft also said it is releasing a developer edition of its HoloLens 2 headset that was announced earlier this year. The device, which overlays digital information on the real world, will cost $3,500 and is aimed businesses uses like safety training and complex repair work.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals
Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Facebook

Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Apr 20, 2019
Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices

Microsoft

Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices

Apr 25, 2019
Google's new art project PoemPortrait overlays your selfies with poems using AI

Google AI

Google's new art project PoemPortrait overlays your selfies with poems using AI

May 03, 2019
Google employees who organised walkout are facing demotions and sudden change of roles

Google

Google employees who organised walkout are facing demotions and sudden change of roles

Apr 23, 2019
Google updated its misconduct reporting policy and made it easier for employees

Google

Google updated its misconduct reporting policy and made it easier for employees

Apr 26, 2019

science

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019