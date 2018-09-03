Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 16:34 IST

Microsoft announces it is withdrawing its Surface Plus financing programme

Microsoft had introduced the programme that allowed customers to spread the cost of a new Surface Pro.

A year after its launch, Microsoft has announced it is withdrawing its Surface Plus financing programme, which was introduced to help US-based users and businesses get a Surface device with low monthly payments.

Microsoft Logo. Image courtesy: Reuters

The company introduced the programme that allowed customers to spread the cost of a new Surface Pro over two years with a payment plan called "Klarna Financing".

"After much thought and consideration, Microsoft has decided to end new enrollment into the Surface Plus Program, financed by Klarna, starting August 31, 2018. For existing Surface Plus customers, please see the FAQs and the Surface Plus Program terms and conditions," the tech giant said in a statement late on Sunday.

The programme would have also allowed them to upgrade to a new device after 18 months, provided that the customers returned their devices in good condition.

The tech major has said it would also shut down its Surface Plus Portal on September 30 and costumers with questions regarding the Klarna programme will be required to contact the company directly.

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

