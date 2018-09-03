A year after its launch, Microsoft has announced it is withdrawing its Surface Plus financing programme, which was introduced to help US-based users and businesses get a Surface device with low monthly payments.

The company introduced the programme that allowed customers to spread the cost of a new Surface Pro over two years with a payment plan called "Klarna Financing".

"After much thought and consideration, Microsoft has decided to end new enrollment into the Surface Plus Program, financed by Klarna, starting August 31, 2018. For existing Surface Plus customers, please see the FAQs and the Surface Plus Program terms and conditions," the tech giant said in a statement late on Sunday.

The programme would have also allowed them to upgrade to a new device after 18 months, provided that the customers returned their devices in good condition.

The tech major has said it would also shut down its Surface Plus Portal on September 30 and costumers with questions regarding the Klarna programme will be required to contact the company directly.