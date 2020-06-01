FP Trending

Microsoft has introduced a new spellcheck feature for its browser Edge. The feature is powered by Windows Spellcheck and it has been developed in collaboration with Google. Hence, users of both Edge and Chrome browsers can access the latest spellcheck feature as both of these browsers are based on the Chromium software project.

In a statement, Microsoft announced that the new spellcheck experience will be made available to the users of Windows 8.1 and above. The feature is being introduced in Microsoft Edge 83.

“Previously, on Windows, Microsoft Edge and other Chromium browsers used open-source proofing tools for spell checking. Moving to Windows Spellcheck has a number of benefits, including support for additional languages and dialects, a shared custom dictionary, and better support for URLs, acronyms, and email addresses,” the statement added.

Earlier, both Chrome and Edge used the open-source Hunspell Spellcheck. The update will bring in better support for email addresses, URLs, inbuilt dictionary, and acronyms.

Users of Chrome might need to enable a flag to start using the new spellcheck feature. One can enable this by going to chrome://flags/ and type in ‘Use the Windows OS spell checker’. After clicking search, you need to enable the flag and restart Chrome to see the change take place.

For Edge users, the feature will be enabled by default as soon as they update their browser to its latest release. It will also select one’s preferred language settings from Windows automatically.

One can change the languages manually too. In case the desired language is not available, users can add new languages by going to the ‘Settings’ option and selecting ‘Language’ from the ‘Time and Language’ menu.