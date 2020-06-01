Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft and Google team up to make Windows Spellcheck for Chrome and Edge

Microsoft announced that the new spellcheck experience will be made available to the users of Windows 8.1 and above.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 16:27:47 IST

Microsoft has introduced a new spellcheck feature for its browser Edge. The feature is powered by Windows Spellcheck and it has been developed in collaboration with Google. Hence, users of both Edge and Chrome browsers can access the latest spellcheck feature as both of these browsers are based on the Chromium software project.

In a statement, Microsoft announced that the new spellcheck experience will be made available to the users of Windows 8.1 and above. The feature is being introduced in Microsoft Edge 83.

Microsoft and Google team up to make Windows Spellcheck for Chrome and Edge

Microsoft Edge Browser

“Previously, on Windows, Microsoft Edge and other Chromium browsers used open-source proofing tools for spell checking. Moving to Windows Spellcheck has a number of benefits, including support for additional languages and dialects, a shared custom dictionary, and better support for URLs, acronyms, and email addresses,” the statement added.

Earlier, both Chrome and Edge used the open-source Hunspell Spellcheck. The update will bring in better support for email addresses, URLs, inbuilt dictionary, and acronyms.

Users of Chrome might need to enable a flag to start using the new spellcheck feature. One can enable this by going to chrome://flags/ and type in ‘Use the Windows OS spell checker’. After clicking search, you need to enable the flag and restart Chrome to see the change take place.

Image: Microsoft

Image: Microsoft

For Edge users, the feature will be enabled by default as soon as they update their browser to its latest release. It will also select one’s preferred language settings from Windows automatically.

One can change the languages manually too. In case the desired language is not available, users can add new languages by going to the ‘Settings’ option and selecting ‘Language’ from the ‘Time and Language’ menu.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google rolls out ‘Chat’ service as Progressive Web App that will give 'a faster and more secure experience'

May 29, 2020
Google rolls out ‘Chat’ service as Progressive Web App that will give 'a faster and more secure experience'
Google rolls out Chrome 83 update with advanced privacy and security controls

Google

Google rolls out Chrome 83 update with advanced privacy and security controls

May 20, 2020
A summer without big tech conferences is an opportunity to reassess our relationship with technology

InMyOpinion

A summer without big tech conferences is an opportunity to reassess our relationship with technology

May 25, 2020
Build 2020: Microsoft to adapt its cloud software for healthcare industry and provide a free trial for six months

Microsoft

Build 2020: Microsoft to adapt its cloud software for healthcare industry and provide a free trial for six months

May 20, 2020
Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice

Google

Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice

May 27, 2020
Google Meet is expected to soon allow users to blur background during video calls

Google Meet

Google Meet is expected to soon allow users to blur background during video calls

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020