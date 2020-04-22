Wednesday, April 22, 2020Back to
Microsoft 365 personal, family subscriptions now available in India, plans start at Rs 420

Microsoft says that the existing Office 365 users have now been automatically upgraded to Microsoft 365.


FP TrendingApr 22, 2020 17:32:19 IST

Microsoft’s newly rebranded Microsoft 365 personal and family subscriptions are now available in India.

Microsoft 365, which is a refresh of Office 365, offers cloud-powered experiences, rich content, templates, and new artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft says that the existing Office 365 users have now been automatically upgraded to Microsoft 365, while new customers can purchase one of the latest Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft 365 India pricing

The Microsoft 365 Personal is priced at Rs 420 per month and Rs 4,199 a year. The new family subscription will cost Rs 530 per month and Rs 5,299 per year for up to six people.

The Microsoft 365 Personal plan includes access to Microsoft apps, 60 Skype minutes for voice calling, and 1 TB of cloud storage on OneDrive. On the other hand, the family plan comes with access to Microsoft apps, 60 Skype minutes, and up to 6 TB of cloud storage on OneDrive (1 TB per person) for up to six members.

However, the company has not revealed any dates as to when it will be rolling out these features.

Microsoft 365 features

Microsoft 365 comes with an updated Microsoft Edge browser, that now also has a Password Monitor tool. It also offers an AI-powered Microsoft Editor that helps improve writing with advanced grammar and style refinements.

The Microsoft Editor is also available as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

PowerPoint has also received some new features like Presenter Coach and PowerPoint Designer.

The company also said that it will come up with a new Microsoft Family Safety app that will keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds.

Besides this, the tech giant will unveil Microsoft Teams later this year to help users stay connected with near and dear ones. New features in Microsoft Team will be added to make it easier for users to organize, connect and collaborate with family and friends.

The OS maker said that it is offering this experience regionally and it is expected to reach 38 million Office 365 subscribers across the world in the coming months.

The company rebranded Office 365 to Microsoft 365 last month. According to ZDNet, Microsoft had been working on this since 2018 and was planning to announce it at last year's Build conference.

