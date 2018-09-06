Micromax recently attempted a comeback for its Yu series of phones, with the new Micromax Yu Ace. The company announced two variants of the phone, one of which (2 GB of RAM and 16 GB storage) will go on sale for the first time today, that is 6 September. The sale begins at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Post today’s flash sale, the Micromax Yu Ace will be up for an open sale on Flipkart starting 13 September.

The 2 GB variant of the Yu Ace, which is going up on the flash sale today, is priced at Rs 5,999, and is available in Charcoal Grey, Elektric Blue, and Rose Gold color options.

Additionally, if you are an Axis Bank customer, you can avail an extra five percent cashback, if you make payment for the Yu Ace using your Buzz Credit card.

Micromax Yu Ace price and specifications

The Micromax Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Running on stock Android Oreo 8.1, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage space. However, Micromax has announced that it will soon be launching a 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage variant of the phone.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 13 MP rear camera coupled with an LED flash, and a 5 MP sensor up front.

The Yu Ace comes with both Face Unlock feature and fingerprint sensor, which sits at the rear panel. Additionally the smartphone sports dual-SIM and dual-VoLTE support. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery.