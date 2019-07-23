tech2 News Staff

While Huawei is facing a lot of trouble in the western part of the world, it is making all efforts to maximise its reach in India. To that end, the company has formulated a partnership with Indian brand Micromax for selling its devices in the country.

The partnership could also be beneficial to Micromax, which has steadily lost ground due to the emergence of Chinese players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo. As per Mobile Indian, an announcement of this deal could be official in about 48 hours.

“Micromax is going to an exclusive billing partner for Huawei in India for all the channels. It will include organized, open market and Online channels," said a source of the Mobile Indian.

Huawei will be able to concentrate on their core business model of manufacturing and R&D as Micromax handles the distribution part for the company. More specifically, Huawei will look to capatalise on the offline distribution channels that Micromax has since e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon account for 38 percent of market share.

Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo, are moving excessively towards creating offline sales network in India and Huawei would be greatly benefitted with Micromax's established chain of offline retail stores.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.