Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Micromax to reportedly sell Huawei phones in India thanks to a new partnership

Huawei will be able to concentrate on their core business model of manufacturing and R&D.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 12:28:31 IST

While Huawei is facing a lot of trouble in the western part of the world, it is making all efforts to maximise its reach in India. To that end, the company has formulated a partnership with Indian brand Micromax for selling its devices in the country.

Micromax to reportedly sell Huawei phones in India thanks to a new partnership

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

The partnership could also be beneficial to Micromax, which has steadily lost ground due to the emergence of Chinese players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo. As per Mobile Indian, an announcement of this deal could be official in about 48 hours.

“Micromax is going to an exclusive billing partner for Huawei in India for all the channels. It will include organized, open market and Online channels," said a source of the Mobile Indian.

Huawei will be able to concentrate on their core business model of manufacturing and R&D as Micromax handles the distribution part for the company. More specifically, Huawei will look to capatalise on the offline distribution channels that Micromax has since e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon account for 38 percent of market share.

Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo, are moving excessively towards creating offline sales network in India and Huawei would be greatly benefitted with Micromax's established chain of offline retail stores.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Huawei

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Jul 23, 2019
Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Huawei

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Jul 14, 2019
Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Huawei

Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Jul 20, 2019
ZTE opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels after Huawei to diffuse spying concerns

ZTE

ZTE opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels after Huawei to diffuse spying concerns

Jul 11, 2019
Huawei Watch GT Active with 2-week battery life launched in India at Rs 15,990

Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Active with 2-week battery life launched in India at Rs 15,990

Jul 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019