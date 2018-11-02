Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 02 November, 2018 20:29 IST

Micromax launches two Dolby DTS-enabled Android TVs starting from Rs 51,990

Micromax's Android TV comes with built-in Chromecast and Google assistant.

Micromax Informatics Ltd on 2 November launched its first Google-certified Android TV in two variants. The 49-inch and 55-inch TVs are priced at Rs 51,990 and Rs 61,990, respectively.

"The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart Android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India," said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics Ltd.

An employee stands at the counter of Micromax mobile phones at a showroom in New Delhi December 6, 2013. India's Micromax, which has become the country's No. 2 smartphone brand just five years after selling its first handset - a $30 made-in-China model - is looking to go upmarket and overseas. The unlisted company sold 6.8 million phones in the July-September quarter including 2.2 million smartphones, and is on track to surpass $1 billion in sales in the fiscal year ending in March. Picture taken December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS) - GM1E9CD0DJ101

Representational image. Reuters

Certified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music.

It runs the latest Android Oreo, has Dolby and DTS sound certification, Quad Core A53 processor, 2.5 GB DDR3 RAM and 16 GB EMMC Flash ROM, built-in Chromecast, Google assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control, among others.

The TVs will be available in stores this month, the company said.

