Micromax has launched India's first Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone in collaboration with Bharti Airtel. The device, which focuses on bringing more Indians online, is specially made with an optimised Android Oreo version for devices with 1 GB RAM or less. The apps installed in the phone are also optimised for the OS. It is priced at Rs 4,399 in India.

The collaboration with Airtel under the "Mera Pehla Smartphone Initiative" has made the device cheaper as the company is providing a cashback of Rs 2,000, which brings the effective price of the phone to Rs 2,399. Google has specially made apps which run on the Android Go version of devices including Gmail Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Chrome, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Play Store and GBoard.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Micromax, said, "Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a compelling proposition for a mobile-first economy like India's. We are proud to announce the launch of Bharat GO, a smartphone powered by the Android Oreo (Go Edition) today."

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “Along with Google, we look forward to collaborating with device manufacturers to leverage the power of Android Go and bring highly affordable smartphone options to the market. Android Go-powered devices like Bharat Go will offer customers an opportunity to upgrade to affordable smartphones that also deliver a great experience.”

The Bharat GO smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch display, 5 MP front and rear camera, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. It is powered by a 2,000 mAh battery and supports OTG for storage and serial communication. The Smart GO device comes with support for Dual SIM card.

Google India's Product Director said, "Android's mission has always been to bring the power of computing to everyone, and part of that is ensuring a great experience across a broad range of devices."