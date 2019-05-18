Saturday, May 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Micromax iOne Notch Display with 2,200 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 4,999

Micromax iOne Notch Display will be available for purchase starting 17 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2019 16:54:21 IST

Micromax has launched a new smartphone in the sub-Rs 5,000 category – the Micromax iOne. The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase starting 17 May.

The Micromax iOne features a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with a notch on top. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by UniSOC’s SC9863 octa-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

For photography, the Micromax iOne sports a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP sensor for selfie. The phone's camera also comes with up to nine shooting modes, including time-Lapse and slow-Motion, and a bokeh mode on front.

Fuelling the device is a 2,200 mAh battery and it runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Micromax iOne Notch Display with 2,200 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 4,999

Micromax iOne

The last we heard Micromax launching a device was its first Google-certified Android TV in India which is available in two variants.

The smaller 49-inch variant of the Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the bigger 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990. Both variants are 4K UHD TVs which are HDR10 capable and feature the Google Play store for apps, games, movies and music.

The TVs also feature a built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity).

The domestic handset maker also launched two new Android Go smartphones in India last year — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices were launched at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes


science

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

Climate Action

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

May 17, 2019
Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019