Micromax has launched a new smartphone in the sub-Rs 5,000 category – the Micromax iOne. The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase starting 17 May.

The Micromax iOne features a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with a notch on top. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by UniSOC’s SC9863 octa-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

For photography, the Micromax iOne sports a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP sensor for selfie. The phone's camera also comes with up to nine shooting modes, including time-Lapse and slow-Motion, and a bokeh mode on front.

Fuelling the device is a 2,200 mAh battery and it runs Android 9.0 Pie.

The last we heard Micromax launching a device was its first Google-certified Android TV in India which is available in two variants.

The smaller 49-inch variant of the Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the bigger 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990. Both variants are 4K UHD TVs which are HDR10 capable and feature the Google Play store for apps, games, movies and music.

The TVs also feature a built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity).

The domestic handset maker also launched two new Android Go smartphones in India last year — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices were launched at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).

