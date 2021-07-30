Friday, July 30, 2021Back to
Micromax IN 2b launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999; AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds at Rs 1,299, Rs 2,499 respectively

Micromax AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2021 14:21:55 IST

Micromax IN 2b and AirFunk TWS earbuds debuted in India today. With these earbuds, Micromax has made its entry into the audio segment in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its 5,000 mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The three newly launched products will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Micromax IN 2b, Air Funk TWS earbuds pricing, availability

The Micromax IN 2b comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Black, Blue and Green colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on 6 August on Flipkart and the Micromax website.

Micromax AirFunk 1 is priced at Rs 1,299. It will be available in 5 colour options: black, white, blue, and purple and yellow. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499. In terms of colours, the earbuds will be available in black, white, blue, yellow and red colour options.

The earbuds will go on sale on 18 August on Flipkart.

Micromax IN 2b specifications

Micromax IN 2b features a 6.5-inch Mini drop HD+ display that offers 400 nits brightness. The smartphone runs on Stock Android 11 OS and the company promises updates for 2 years. It is powered by an ARM Cortex A75 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, it sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP front camera. The camera also supports FHD Video recording and comes with a Play and Pause recording feature.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.

AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro features, specifications

The TWS earbuds AirFunk 1 comes with a male/female voice change feature, smart touch controls 3D Surround Sound stereo mode, auto connectivity. In terms of battery, it offers up to 15 hours of playtime along with the charging case. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an IP44 rating for dust and water resistance. Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

AirFunk 1 Pro comes with features like echo cancellation and environment noise cancellation. The earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with cVc 8.0 (clear voice capture) and quad microphones. As per the company, it can cancel out ambient noise up to 25 dB. It offers up to 32 hours of playtime.

Both the earbuds come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant.

