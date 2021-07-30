Friday, July 30, 2021Back to
Micromax IN 2b, Air Funk TWS earbuds to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Micromax IN 2b will come with a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2021 09:17:50 IST

Micromax is set to launch Micromax IN 2b in India today at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will join Micromax IN 1, Micromax IN 1b and Micromax IN Note 1. As per the Flipkart teaser, Micromax IN 2b will come with a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The company co-founder Rahul Sharma also tweeted that Micromax will also launch two new TWS earbuds called Air Funk earbuds at the event today. These earbuds will come in two different case designs and several colour options including lilac, yellow, black, red, white and so on.

Micromax IN 2b

Micromax IN 2b

Micromax IN 2b, Air Funk TWS earbuds launch: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12 pm today in India. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Micromax IN 2b expected specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch and a dual rear camera setup. It will also sport a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is teased to come with a Mali G52 GPU that apparently delivers 30 percent better graphic performance. In terms of colours, it will be available in black, green and blue colour options.

In terms of battery, it will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, will offer up to 160 hours of music playback on a single charge, up to 20 hours of Web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talk time on a single charge.

