Micromax launched Micromax IN 1 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 10,499. The newly launched smartphone joins the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. The highlights of Micromax IN 1 include a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Micromax IN 1 will be available in purple and blue colour options. The smartphone will go on its first sale today in India.

Micromax IN 1 pricing, availability, launch offers

The Micromax IN 1 comes in two variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Micromax has also announced a launch offer for buyers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale, which will kick off today (26 March) at 12 pm on Flipkart or micromaxinfo.com.

Under the introductory offers, on the first day of sale, the Micromax IN 1's 4 GB model will be available for Rs 9,999, and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 11,499.

Meet ‘Display Ka Don’-A 6.67" inch FHD+Punch Hole Display with 91.4% screen to body ratio. Buy at an introductory price of 4+64GB for ₹9999 & 6+128GB for just ₹11499

1st sale-26th March,12pm @Flipkart and our website#INdiaKaNayaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/ngyuBwtONA — IN by Micromax - #IN1 (@Micromax__India) March 22, 2021

Micromax IN 1 specification

The Micromax IN 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, Micromax IN 1 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.