Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Micromax IN 1 with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Micromax IN 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2021 09:30:57 IST

Micromax launched Micromax IN 1 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 10,499. The newly launched smartphone joins the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. The highlights of Micromax IN 1 include a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Micromax IN 1 will be available in purple and blue colour options. The smartphone will go on its first sale today in India.

Micromax IN 1 with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Micromax IN 1

Micromax IN 1 pricing, availability, launch offers

The Micromax IN 1 comes in two variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Micromax has also announced a launch offer for buyers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale, which will kick off today (26 March) at 12 pm on Flipkart or micromaxinfo.com.

Under the introductory offers, on the first day of sale, the Micromax IN 1's 4 GB model will be available for Rs 9,999, and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 11,499.

Micromax IN 1 specification

The Micromax IN 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, Micromax IN 1 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Micromax In 1

Micromax In 1 with 48 MP triple camera setup to launch at 12 pm today: How to watch the event live

Mar 19, 2021
Micromax In 1 with 48 MP triple camera setup to launch at 12 pm today: How to watch the event live
Micromax IN 1 India launch highlights: 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and 6 GB RAM variant at Rs 11,999

Micromax IN 1

Micromax IN 1 India launch highlights: 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and 6 GB RAM variant at Rs 11,999

Mar 19, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021