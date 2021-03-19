Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Micromax In 1 with 48 MP triple camera setup to launch at 12 pm today: How to watch the event live

The smartphone is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 10:16:57 IST

Micromax will launch Micromax In 1 in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. As per a Flipkart teaser of Micromax In 1, the smartphone will come in blue and purple colour options.

Micromax In 1 with 48 MP triple camera setup to launch at 12 pm today: How to watch the event live

micromax IN 1

Micromax IN 1 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's YouTube and Twitter pages. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Micromax IN 1 expected specifications

According to a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Micromax In series

Micromax In Note 1, IN 1b launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively

Nov 03, 2020
Micromax In Note 1, IN 1b launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021