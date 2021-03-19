tech2 News Staff

Micromax will launch Micromax In 1 in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. As per a Flipkart teaser of Micromax In 1, the smartphone will come in blue and purple colour options.

Micromax IN 1 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's YouTube and Twitter pages. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Micromax IN 1 expected specifications

According to a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.