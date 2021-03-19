Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
Micromax IN 1 with 48 MP triple camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,499

Micromax has announced an introductory offer under which the Micromax IN 1 will be available starting Rs 9,999.


tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 12:36:57 IST

Micromax has launched a new smartphone in its latest IN series called the Micromax IN 1. The smartphone joins the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. The smartphone comes with a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back. The smartphone is powered by the new MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Micromax IN 1 will be available in purple and blue colour options.

Micromax IN 1

Micromax IN 1: Pricing and availability

The Micromax IN 1 comes in two variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 10,499

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 11,999

Micromax has also announced an introductory offers for buyers who purchase the smartphone on the first day of sale, which is 26 March at 12 pm on Flipkart or micromaxinfo.com.

Under the introductory offers, on the first day of sale, the Micromax IN 1's 4 GB model will be available for Rs 9,999, and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 11,499.

The Micromax IN 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, Micromax IN 1 sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.

