Micromax IN 1 India launch LIVE updates: To feature a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2021 11:36:03 IST

Micromax IN 1 is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Micromax IN 1 expected specifications

    The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

    Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Micromax IN 1 design details

    The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Micromax IN 1 sale

    The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Welcome to the Micromax IN 1 launch liveblog

    The event will begin at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates

Micromax will launch Micromax IN 1 in India today at 12 pm. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. A smartphone teaser suggests that Micromax IN 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. Micromax IN 1 will come in purple and blue colour options.

Micromax IN 1 India launch LIVE updates: To feature a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Micromax IN 1 Flipkart teaser

Micromax IN 1 expected specifications

According to a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.



