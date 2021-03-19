Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Micromax will launch Micromax IN 1 in India today at 12 pm. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. A smartphone teaser suggests that Micromax IN 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. Micromax IN 1 will come in purple and blue colour options.
Micromax IN 1 Flipkart teaser
Micromax IN 1 expected specifications
According to a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.
