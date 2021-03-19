11:36 (IST)

Micromax IN 1 expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.