12:28 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 sale offers: The smartphone will go on sale on 26 March at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the first sale, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 11,499
12:26 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 pricing 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: Rs 10,499 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 11,999
12:23 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 runs on Android 10 The company promises updates for 2 years as well
12:21 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera The front camera also comes with support for Night Mode.
12:18 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 features a 48 MP triple rear camera setup It includes the latest Samsung sensor
12:16 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery It supports 18 W fast charging and Type-C charging
12:15 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 supports Bluetooth 5.0
12:12 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 is powered by MediaTek G80 chipset It offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
12:08 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display The display comes with a 4.6 mm punch hole, 20:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness
12:07 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 design It comes in purple and blue colour options and has metallic finish.
12:02 (IST)
The Micromax IN 1 launch event is now live
11:46 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 launch livestream The launch event will begin at 12 pm
11:42 (IST)
Micromax IN I colour variants The smartphone will come in purple and blue colour options
11:36 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 expected specifications The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera. Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.
11:31 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 design details The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display.
11:26 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 sale The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart
11:24 (IST)
Welcome to the Micromax IN 1 launch liveblog The event will begin at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates
12:30 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
Here are all the highlights of Micromax IN 1
12:28 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 sale offers:
The smartphone will go on sale on 26 March at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the first sale, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 11,499
12:26 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 pricing
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: Rs 10,499
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: Rs 11,999
12:23 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 runs on Android 10
The company promises updates for 2 years as well
12:21 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera
The front camera also comes with support for Night Mode.
12:18 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 features a 48 MP triple rear camera setup
It includes the latest Samsung sensor
12:16 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery
It supports 18 W fast charging and Type-C charging
12:15 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 supports Bluetooth 5.0
12:12 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 is powered by MediaTek G80 chipset
It offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
12:08 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display
The display comes with a 4.6 mm punch hole, 20:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness
12:07 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 design
It comes in purple and blue colour options and has metallic finish.
12:02 (IST)
The Micromax IN 1 launch event is now live
11:54 (IST)
The event will begin shortly!
Stay tuned...
11:46 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 launch livestream
The launch event will begin at 12 pm
11:42 (IST)
Micromax IN I colour variants
The smartphone will come in purple and blue colour options
11:36 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 expected specifications
The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.
11:31 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 design details
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display.
11:26 (IST)
Micromax IN 1 sale
The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart
11:24 (IST)
Welcome to the Micromax IN 1 launch liveblog
The event will begin at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates
BMicromax will launch Micromax IN 1 in India today at 12 pm. The upcoming smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup tucked in a rectangular camera module, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. A smartphone teaser suggests that Micromax IN 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's Micromax Note 1 and Micromax In 1b models. Micromax IN 1 will come in purple and blue colour options.
According to a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that houses a punch hole camera on the top. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offer up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
For photography, the report suggests that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP sensors. It might come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
Micromax In 1 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging.
