Micromax AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart

The AirFunk 1 earbuds come with a male/female voice change feature, smart touch controls 3D Surround Sound stereo mode, auto connectivity.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 09:17:17 IST

Micromax debuted in the audio segment in India last week with its AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds. The two sets of earbuds come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant. Both AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro will be available for purchase today in India.

AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds pricing, availability

Micromax AirFunk 1 is priced at Rs 1,299. It will be available in 5 colour options: black, white, blue, and purple and yellow. Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499. In terms of colours, the earbuds will be available in black, white, blue, yellow and red colour options.

The earbuds will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Micromax's website.

AirFunk 1, AirFunk 1 Pro features, specifications

The TWS earbuds AirFunk 1 comes with a male/female voice change feature, smart touch controls 3D Surround Sound stereo mode, auto connectivity. In terms of battery, it offers up to 15 hours of playtime along with the charging case. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an IP44 rating for dust and water resistance. Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

AirFunk 1 Pro comes with features like echo cancellation and environment noise cancellation. The earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with cVc 8.0 (clear voice capture) and quad microphones. As per the company, it can cancel out ambient noise up to 25 dB. It offers up to 32 hours of playtime.

Both the earbuds come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant.

