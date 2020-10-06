tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched its first Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch in India last week. The smartwatch comes in Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colour options. In terms of strap colours, you can choose from Midnight Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Space Black, Astral Olive. Mi Watch Revolve will go on its first sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home. In addition to the smartwatch, Xiaomi also launched Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Smart LED Bulb, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser and Mi Athleisure Shoes.

Mi Watch Revolve pricing, availability

The Mi Watch Revolve is launched at a price of Rs 10,999 but as a part of the launch offer, if you make the purchase before Diwali (14 November), you can get it at Rs 9,999.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home.

Track your health indicators just like elite athletes do. The #MiWatchRevolve comes with Firsbeat Motion Algorithm that lets you deeply analyse and track your key health metrics to improve your physical and mental well-being. Know more - https://t.co/c62osen8Ol pic.twitter.com/jxdsASBZpx — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 5, 2020

Mi Watch Revolve specifications and features

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with a smart Always-on display feature. It comes in a black and silver colour variants and offers detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.

It comes with 10 sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, exercise, walking, pool and more. The smartwatch comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking. It also shows your energy and stress level and monitors cardiovascular health via VO2 Max feature.

In terms of battery, it houses a 420 mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 14 days. Mi Revolve supports 2 pin magnetic charging. It is waterproof up to 50 m.