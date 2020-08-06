FP Trending

Mi TV users can get access to new movie releases on Disney+ Hotstar two hours before their official release, revealed the Chinese company.

As a result of a partnership between Xiaomi and Disney+ Hotstar, users can get first-day, first access to some of the biggest Bollywood releases set to premiere this year. The long list of films including Lootcase, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb, and Sadak 2.

With this integration, Xiaomi is aiming at providing the feel of first shows on OTT platforms. As cinema halls remain closed, movie lovers would surely enjoy this scheme. Under the 'Multiplex' banner, each of these movies will be available at the top of the Home Screen of PatchWall on the Mi TV sets.

The PatchWall 3.0 in Mi TVs comes with deep integration with more than 23 content partners to offer local as well global content to Indian viewers.

The PatchWall offers one of the largest libraries of Video-On-Demand providers and also has a kids' mode to monitor any adult content. You can select exclusive kid-friendly content for your child with ease using its unique Universal Search feature.

“With consumers at the center of everything that we do at Xiaomi, we are focused on providing truly innovative customer experience with the best specs and software which is seen consistently across all our Mi TV variants,” said Category Lead at Mi TV Eshwar Nilakantan.

The integration has been executed keeping the current COVID-19 situation in mind. “Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release,” he added.