Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition with 4K HDR display launched in India at Rs 34,999

The smart TV will be available for purchase starting 2 December at 12 pm on Amazon India and mi.com.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 12:47:47 IST

Xiaomi has today announced a new smart TV in India, which is an addition to the company's Mi TV 4X-series. Called the Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition, the smart TV comes with native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition price, launch offer, and availability

The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition has been launched at Rs 34,999, and will be available for purchase starting 2 December at 12 pm on Amazon India and mi.com.

Xiaomi has also announced a launch offer for the smart TV, wherein, customers buying the new Mi TV on or till 31 January 2020 will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with 4 months subscription at Rs 1,800. Usually, the subscription for four months for Airtel DTH costs Rs 3,450.

You can read our review of Mi TV 4X 50 here.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition specifications and features

The Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition, similar to Mi TV 4X (55) Pro (review), features a 4K 10-bit HDR display. The smart TV uses Xiaomi's in-house image processing algorithm called Vivid Picture Engine. It also comes with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition runs PatchWall 2.0 UI with Android 9 Pie. The TV also comes with Android TV 9.0 features like Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and Data Saver built-in.

PatchWall 2.0 also includes 4K content with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar.

