Xiaomi has now teased that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be launched in India at 12pm on 15 October. Mi India shared a short clip on Twitter announcing the launch of the device, alongside the caption, "Uninterrupted music is coming soon." As per the tweet the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will have up to 20 hours of battery life. According to a report in Gizmochina, the headset will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is a less-expensive version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which has earlier been launched in India.

Uninterrupted music is coming 🔜. With upto 20 hours of battery life. 🔋 Unveiling on 1⃣5⃣th Oct, 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/24eXweXGYm — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 12, 2020

The headset has Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) during calls, but unlike the premium version, only comes with AAC codec and not the LDHC Hi-Res audio codec.

According to the Flipkart listing page, the device will take around 1.5 hours to charge and also has a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control.

The Mi True Wireless Earphone 2C has Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones are optimised for MIUI 12, and they facilitate one-step pairing. Its Smart In-ear Detection ensures that audio plays through the earphones only when they are plugged into your ears.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C also has voice assistant support through which one can easily access the voice assistant on their playback device with the press of a button.