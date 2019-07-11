tech2 News Staff

As part of Xiaomi’s celebrations of its fifth Mi Anniversary sale, the Chinese company has officially announced that it will be selling the Mi Superbass Wireless headphones. The sale is scheduled to open up at midnight on 15 July on Amazon India during Prime Day sale and on Mi.com.

Xiaomi confirmed a couple of specifications about the Mi Superbass Wireless headphones on its official Twitter account. The headphones sport 40 mm drivers in the earcups and boast of 20-hour battery life.

Apart from that, the company hasn’t revealed any more details about the product. It says that the headphones are made for bass lovers and going by the name of the product, we can be certain that the sound signature is going to favour the lower spectrum of sound. Xiaomi is targeting users who want “deep and impactful” bass output while playing games, listening to music, working out or watching movies.

The other Xiaomi products currently on sale under the company’s fifth-anniversary celebrations include the Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Mi Truck Builder (in Mi Crowdfunding), Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp, Mi Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Basic, an unnamed fast charger, and the Mi Water TDS Tester.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.