Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 launched in India for Rs 2,299; available on Crowdfunding

The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 will start shipping from 3 December and will be available on the mi.com website.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 10:10:09 IST

Xiaomi has launched a new product on its crowdfunding platform — Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2.

As the name suggests, the product is a smart lamp that can remotely be controlled using the Mi Home app. The lamp produces 16 million colours and comes with support for voice controls via Alexa, Google Assistant, as well as Apple HomeKit.

Xiaomi says that it will start shipping the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 from 3 December and it will be available on the mi.com website.

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2: Pricing and availability

The Mi Smart Bedside lamp 2 is priced at Rs 2,999. Currently, the product has been put up on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform and the company has set a goal of 2,000 units. The backers currently have to pay only Rs 2,299 for the product, and if Xiaomi is able to meet its target funding in time, the smart lamp will be available via open sale soon.

At the time of writing the story, Xiaomi already achieved 56 percent of its goal, with 1,000 units backed and 6 days remaining. If you are interested to buy the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2, you can support the crowdfunding campaign here.

Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2: Features and specifications

The 12W Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 comes with 400 Lumens output, and has multiple ambient lighting presets, something Xiaomi calls mood settings. Xiaomi claims that the lamp has a life of up to 11 years.

Using the Mi Home app, you will get features like colour adjustment and scheduling on the smart lamp. There is also a flow mode that automatically changes the light colour. Additionally, the lamp also has a touch-sensitive panel for volume controls, but it can also be used to change the light colour and mode, adjust brightness, and power on/off the lamp.

