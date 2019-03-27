tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has announced its 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch versions of the Mi Notebook Air in China for a starting price of 3,599 CNY and the device is available for pre-order in the country.

In terms of specifications, we see that the laptop features a 12.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display and has bezels which measure 5.71 mm on three sides. Inside the laptop, there are options to configure it with 8th gen Intel M3 or Core i5 processors. The M3 version has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB/256 GB of SSD storage while the i5 version has only a 256 GB storage option.

In terms of design, the laptop has a metal chassis and the 12.5-inch version weighs about 1.07 kgs while the 13.3-inch version weighs 1.28 kgs. The device is available in silver and gold colour variants. Xiaomi says that the laptop can be charged 50 percent in 35 minutes. Speakers of the laptop are made in association with Harman Kardon.

Connectivity options for the laptop includes a USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, 3.5 mm audio jack. The M3 version with 256 GB SSD is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 42,700) and Mi Notebook Air with Intel Core i5 CPU and 256 GB SSD will cost CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,900). There is no word on whether this laptop will be coming to India or not.

