Xiaomi has expanded its Mi Notebook 14 series in India with the launch of its latest Mi Notebook 14 (IC) device. The laptop is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i5 10210U Comet Lake processor. It also comes with an in-built integrated 720p HD webcam. The Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) will be available in silver colour variant, and at a starting price of Rs 43,999. The notebook will be available for purchase on mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and Flipkart.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC): Specifications and features

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) features a unibody metal chassis and weighs 1.5 kg. It comes with a 14-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 anti-glare display. The laptop's screen offers an 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is powered by i5 Comet Lake processor, which clocks up to 4.2 GHz. Xiaomi claims that the chipset will offer 16 percent better performance as compared to the previous generation along with over 41 percent better productivity on Office 365. The notebook features 8 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz and up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage. In the graphics sector, the device is powered by NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB of video RAM.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) offers a 46 Wh cell that offers a backup of up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65 W fast charger that gets you up and running from 0 to 50 per cent charge in just 35 minutes. It supports USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port.