FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition laptop in India on 5 November. The latest Mi latest laptop is a cheaper variant of Mi Notebook 14 and is aimed at students who are taking online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Powered with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is available at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 from 5 to 11 November. The original price of the laptop is Rs 44,999.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is available only in silver colour option and can be purchased from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition specifications

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is sleek and light and weighs 1.5 kgs. It has a complete metallic body. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a 178 degrees wide-viewing angle and has 5.75 mm thin bezels.

The Intel CoreTM i3-10110U processor in the laptop operates a frequency of 4.1 GHz at a time.

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and 256 GB SATA 3 SSD. This allows you to multi-task along with e-learning classes and work from home sessions.

The laptop sports an in-built 720 pixel HD webcam (1,280 x 720). It comes packed with a 46Wh battery and a 65W charger and has power backup of up to 10 hours. Xiaomi claims that the battery of Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition can go from o to 50 percent in 35 minutes.

The device has a scissor keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad that allows easy swipe, scroll, selection, zoom in or zoom out.

The laptop has stereo speakers combined with DTS audio processing. The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with high-speed USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port and an HDMI 1.4b interface.

The laptop also has a 3.5 mm jack which doubles as a headphone and a mic in. It is also available with Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Along with the laptop, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro in India that is available with a 10,000 mAh battery with 22.5W ultra-fast charging.

It sports a Type-C and Micro-USB charging input support and comes with three output ports enabling users to charge their phones and other gadgets.

The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro is priced at Rs 1,099 and it is available for sale on Mi.com.