Mi Notebook 14, 14 Horizon Edition to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

The Mi Notebook comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and comes with Nvidia GEForce MX350 GPU.


tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2020 08:55:58 IST

Xiaomi launched its first laptop series ― Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition ― in India last week. Today, the two laptops are going on their first sale in the country. Mi Notebook 14 comes in three storage variants, whereas Horizon Edition comes in two models – one with Intel i5 chipset and other with Intel Core i7 chipset.

The highlights of both the laptops are that they come with 10th gen Intel chipsets and offer up to 512 GB SSD RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition pricing, sale offers

The Mi Notebook 14 comes in three storage variants: the 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, and the 512 GB storage variant with Nvidia graphics card will cost you Rs 47,999.

Above is the inaugural pricing and it will be valid only till 16 July.

(Also Read: Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition review: The Redmi Note series of the laptop world)

Mi Notebook 14, 14 Horizon Edition to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

Mi Notebook 14

The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition comes in two variants: the Intel Core i5 processor variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the other variant is powered by Intel Core i7 chipset and it is priced at Rs 59,999.

The laptops come in just one Mercury Gray colour variant.

The laptops will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, and Xiaomi's online and offline stores.

As for sale offers, Xiaomi has announced that it will bundle a free Mi Webcam HD with all the variants of the Mi Notebook. Xiaomi also announced that till the next one month, on purchase of any Mi Notebook variants, customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 cashback on payments made via HDFC band debit and credit card.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is built using a magnesium and aluminium alloy (a material that is also used on aircrafts).

Xiaomi claims the laptop's weight distribution is "so good" that you can open its lid using just one finger. It weighs 1.35 kgs.

The laptop uses scissor-switch keys. It has an 11 cm x 5.7 cm large trackpad. It comes with stereo speakers places on the sides.

The Mi Notebook offers two USB 3.1 ports along with one USB 2.0 port. There is also support for HDMI 1.4b, USB Type-C, and a charging port. There is also a 3.5 mm jack, which doubles as a headphone and a mic-in.

The Mi Notebook uses two of Intel's Core 10th gen processors – Core i7 and Core i5. The Mi Notebook features 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and comes with Nvidia GEForce MX350 GPU.

It comes with a 46 Wh battery with a 65 W charger.

