FP Trending

Mi has launched a special protective mask dubbed the Mi KN95 in the Indian market. The four-layer masks are going to provide 95 per cent efficiency while filtering out bacteria and other particles. While a non-woven material used to filter particles makes up the outermost layer, the innermost layer enables optimum breathing. The other two inner layers have been made of melt-blown fabric for bacterial and small particle filtration.

Despite providing the utmost protection, the material used to make the mask is soft on the skin and hence ideal for long wear, claimed the company.

These have gone through the GB 2626-2019 certification and a pack of two of the Mi KN95 masks will be available in India for Rs 250 while a pack of five has been priced at Rs 600. The company has mentioned that the masks will be available via the official website of Mi, along with retail stores in the country.

The Mi KN95 masks conform to the standard values as it comes with over 95 per cent Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE), preventing particles that are between the size of 1 to 5 microns to enter via the cover. Also the masks offer over 95 per cent Particle Filter Efficiency (PFE) that prevents entry of nonviable particles that are ﬁxed in size from 0.1 micron to 1 micron.

As per the release sent out by the firm, the Inspiratory Resistance of Mi masks will lie at 153.9 Pa while the Expiratory Resistance will be at 137.9 Pa. this will help users to enjoy adequate airflow. The product comes with a nose pin that makes sure that the mask has been properly worn and there is no scope of a leak. This will also prevent fogging on the glasses. The material used to craft the ear loops are soft so that users do not experience any pain around the ears.