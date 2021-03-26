Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Mi India announces Rs 100 crore support package for retail partners in India

Mi India aims to have 30,000 touchpoints in one year and 6,000+ retail stores in the coming two years.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 14:17:18 IST

Xiaomi has announced a new initiative called ‘Grow With Mi’ (GWM) on Thursday, 25 March. With GWM, the company aims to have 30,000 touchpoints in one year and 6,000+ retail stores in the coming two years. Currently, there are 15,000 touchpoints and 3,000+ exclusive Mi stores in India. Manu Kumar Jain, managing director (MD) of Mi India, said that the GWM initiative is a comprehensive retail exercise. Saying that it will democratise access to technology for Mi customers, Jain added that they plan to reach out to Mi customers in their hometowns.

Mi India announces Rs 100 crore support package for retail partners in India

Mi India has announced that it will give a Rs 100 crore support package over the next two years to its retail partners.

The MD feels that with the GWM plan, they will be able to help prospective entrepreneurs in small towns and enhance their offline retail presence.

Under GWM, Mi India has announced that it will give a Rs 100 crore support package over the next two years to its retail partners. According to the press release, the aim of Mi India with the help of GWM is to promote retail entrepreneurship.

To nurture entrepreneurs from different backgrounds, Mi India also plans to open Mi retail academy. Several skills including retail excellence, designing, customer service and marketing among other technical skills. The GWM initiative is expected to help 10,000 people with employment opportunities.

Commenting on the new initiative, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Mi India, Muralikrishnan B said that it started as an online-first brand and now has India’s largest exclusive brand retail network.

Speaking about the plan to double the presence of retail touchpoints and stores, Muralikrishnan added that they will also be covering far points in the country with the help of Mi Store on Wheels.

