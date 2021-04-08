tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will host a Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale on Mi.com in India starting today. The six-day sale will come to an end on 13 April. During the online sale, the company will give offers on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and HDFC Bank credit cards. Notably, the sale has already begun on Mi Home offline stores and will end on 17 May. The company has announced separate offers for offline buyers. For online customers, Xiaomi will host flash sales every day. Here are the details of all the offers that you will get during the sale.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale online offers (8 April- 13 April)

Every day at 4 pm, the company will host flash sales where products like Mi 10i (Review), Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power (Review), Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones (Review), Mi Beard Trimmer1C and more will be available for purchase at Re 1.

As per the company, the buyers will get up to Rs 12,000 off across categories such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices, and so on. Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs 4,499 off on products like Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home products.

Each day at 10 am, Xiaomi will give Rs 13,000 off on Mi Notebook Horizon 14, Rs 13,000 off on Mi 10T Pro (Review), Rs 8,000 off on Redmi Note 9 (Review), Rs 4,000 off on Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition (Review), Rs 1,100 off on Redmi Earbuds S (Review), and more.

From 8 pm to 12 am every day, Xiaomi will allow buyers to make a bundle of three products and get new deals.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale offline offers (6 April- 17 May)

All the buyers will get a gift voucher worth more than Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, and more. In addition to this, one buyer will get a chance to get 100 percent cashback on the entire purchase every day.