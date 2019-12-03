tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today announced its new digital money-lending service called Mi Credit in India. This service will let Xiaomi users aged 18 and above get a loan online, ranging from Rs 1,000 to 1 lakh. Users can later repay the loan in installments with interest that will be decided by the plan that you opted for. Eligibility will be notified during the process of application and there will be real-time disbursement of funds. The entire process will be online.

Xiaomi also announced that Aditya Birla Capital Personal Finance, Money View, EarlySalary, CreditVidya, and ZestMoney will be the lender for Mi Credit. As per the company, "Data privacy is of utmost importance to us, hence we have a data protection agreement with all our lenders and our data is stored in an encrypted format in Indian data centers."

A pilot version of this service was launched last year and this time the company has announced the stable version.

You can download the Mi Credit app from the Google Play Store or Xiaomi's Get Apps. The app will also let you get a free credit score rating.

Here's introducing #MiCredit a curated marketplace for lenders. - 100% Digital

- Apply for loan in 5 minutes

- High success rate, higher loan amount, low interest rate

- Free Credit Score

- Encrypted data locally stored Get it on @googleplay and GetApps #MoneyWhenYouNeedIt pic.twitter.com/jc1oAqOn9k — Mi Money (@MoneyWithMi) December 3, 2019

How you can apply for a loan via the app

Step 1: Download and install the Mi Credit app from the Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and log in using your phone number

Step 3: Tap on "complete" beside the maximum loan amount

Step 4: Fill up all your details like PAN card number, date of birth and so on

Step 5: Tap on "Submit"

Mi Credit will then identify the best lender for you and you are good to go.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.