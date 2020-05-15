Friday, May 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones with noise cancellation launched in China

Mi AirDots 2 SE does not have the LHDC Hi-resolution audio codec like its predecessors the AirDots 2 and 2S.


FP TrendingMay 15, 2020 14:39:09 IST

Xiaomi has launched the Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones in China. Similar in appearance to their predecessor, the Mi AirDots Pro 2, the new earphones have noise cancellation and built-in touch functionality among other features.

Listed on the Mi store, Mi AirDots 2 SE is currently available in only one colour variant – white. They are priced at CNY 169 (Rs 1,799 approx) and will go on sale in China on 19 May.

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones with noise cancellation launched in China

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones. Image: Weibo

According to a report in FoneArena, the Mi AirDots 2 SE earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0, smart voice controls and dual microphones for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

They also sport 14.2mm drivers, but only support the AAC codec in addition to SBC. These earphones do not have the LHDC Hi Resolution audio codec like its predecessors the AirDots 2 and 2S.

The Mi AirDots 2 SE however, sports dual microphones for noise cancellation and voice control along with touch controls for volume and track change.

According to a report in GSMArena, each SE bud weighs 4.7 g and is good for 5 hours of listening. The 48 g case adds 20 hours of battery life to the buds with just 1.5 hours of charging using a USB-C cable.

The report adds that the Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE have wear detection. This means that the device automatically pauses music when one takes them off and resumes only when one puts them back on.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Riversong Air X5+

Riversong Air X5 Plus review: An AirPods look-alike that costs only Rs 2,999

May 08, 2020
Riversong Air X5 Plus review: An AirPods look-alike that costs only Rs 2,999
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now available for purchase, priced at Rs 1,999

May 11, 2020
Xiaomi launches new Mi Commerce platform to let users check availability of products at offline stores near them

Mi Commerce

Xiaomi launches new Mi Commerce platform to let users check availability of products at offline stores near them

May 05, 2020
Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures

Xiaomi

Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures

May 04, 2020
‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

Xiaomi

‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

May 04, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

May 04, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020