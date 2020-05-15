FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched the Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones in China. Similar in appearance to their predecessor, the Mi AirDots Pro 2, the new earphones have noise cancellation and built-in touch functionality among other features.

Listed on the Mi store, Mi AirDots 2 SE is currently available in only one colour variant – white. They are priced at CNY 169 (Rs 1,799 approx) and will go on sale in China on 19 May.

According to a report in FoneArena, the Mi AirDots 2 SE earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0, smart voice controls and dual microphones for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

They also sport 14.2mm drivers, but only support the AAC codec in addition to SBC. These earphones do not have the LHDC Hi Resolution audio codec like its predecessors the AirDots 2 and 2S.

The Mi AirDots 2 SE however, sports dual microphones for noise cancellation and voice control along with touch controls for volume and track change.

According to a report in GSMArena, each SE bud weighs 4.7 g and is good for 5 hours of listening. The 48 g case adds 20 hours of battery life to the buds with just 1.5 hours of charging using a USB-C cable.

The report adds that the Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE have wear detection. This means that the device automatically pauses music when one takes them off and resumes only when one puts them back on.