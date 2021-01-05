tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi recently rolled out the latest Android 11 updates to several of its smartphone models, one of which is Mi A3. Unfortunately, the Mi A3 users could not even enjoy the update briefly, as the update immediately bricked the smartphone for most users. Xiaomi has also acknowledged the issue and says that it has halted the updated. The company is also offering free repair services for Mi A3 users across the country at any of its 2,000 repair centres.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal what's causing the problem but it promises to offer a solution soon.

"We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty). We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services," Xiaomi said in a statement.

Since the Android 11 update was rolled out, Xiaomi Mi A3 users complain of their phones being left unusable, and for some the device would not even switch on. Users who reached out to Mi Stores for the repair of the phone were asked to pay large amounts of money (some users said they were asked to pay Rs 11,000).

We want to know about the problem with the MI A3 update, many people are without a cell phone, and don't have the money to buy another one. I need to work and do without cell phone. Today is my birthday and it couldn't be worse. — @RakelMdrs (@rakelmdrs) January 4, 2021

Hey @MiIndiaSupport@manukumarjain

thousands of Mi A3 users phone is hard bricked after Android 11 update & service center is charging ₹5-11k to replace motherboard. Why we pay this amount, it's not our fault, your developers has provided update without testing. Solve it soon — Shivam🇮🇳 (@shivmmv) January 3, 2021

Hey @XiaomiIndia, I have install the latest android 11 update on my 'MI A3'. Now my phone is not starting up. Please help.@manukumarjain @techstarsrk @HFVUnbox — Manas Jindal (@jindal_manas) December 31, 2020

After Update of MI A3 for Android 11, the phone is bricked, what to do @Xiaomi @RedmiSupportIN — samuel (@sameve4793) January 1, 2021

However, as per Xiaomi's statement, all Mi A3 users in India will be offered free unconditional repair, which means, even if devices are within or beyond warranty, they will be offered the repair free of cost.