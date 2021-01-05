Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi A3 smartphones bricked after Android 11 update, Xiaomi halts update, offers free repairs

Xiaomi says it will offer free unconditional repair services for Mi A3 users across the country at any of its 2,000 repair centres.


tech2 News StaffJan 05, 2021 10:12:58 IST

Xiaomi recently rolled out the latest Android 11 updates to several of its smartphone models, one of which is Mi A3. Unfortunately, the Mi A3 users could not even enjoy the update briefly, as the update immediately bricked the smartphone for most users. Xiaomi has also acknowledged the issue and says that it has halted the updated. The company is also offering free repair services for Mi A3 users across the country at any of its 2,000 repair centres.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal what's causing the problem but it promises to offer a solution soon.

"We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty). We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services," Xiaomi said in a statement.

Mi A3 smartphones bricked after Android 11 update, Xiaomi halts update, offers free repairs

Xiaomi Mi A3. Image. Tech2.

Since the Android 11 update was rolled out, Xiaomi Mi A3 users complain of their phones being left unusable, and for some the device would not even switch on. Users who reached out to Mi Stores for the repair of the phone were asked to pay large amounts of money (some users said they were asked to pay Rs 11,000).

However, as per Xiaomi's statement, all Mi A3 users in India will be offered free unconditional repair, which means, even if devices are within or beyond warranty, they will be offered the repair free of cost.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in China on 28 December

Dec 22, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in China on 28 December
Xiaomi Mi 10i to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Jan 05, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 to not have charger inside the box, company CEO Lei Jun confirms

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 to not have charger inside the box, company CEO Lei Jun confirms

Dec 28, 2020
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Dec 25, 2020
Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 with new animations, better privacy controls, super wallpapers and more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 with new animations, better privacy controls, super wallpapers and more

Dec 29, 2020
From Vu to Xiaomi to Hisense: Here are the top 5 budget 4K Smart TVs of 2020 in India

Top 5 budget 4K Smart TVs of 2020

From Vu to Xiaomi to Hisense: Here are the top 5 budget 4K Smart TVs of 2020 in India

Dec 30, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020