Now Live: Meta’s Twitter Rival Threads gets 1 crore sign ups in 7 hours. Here's how you can sign up

Meta’s newest social media platform is proving to be wildly successful just hours after it launched. While Threads is affiliated with Instagram and developed by its team, it primarily emphasizes text-based updates, similar to Twitter.

In Just 7 hours of launching the app, Mark Zuckerberg announced that they already have over 10 million or 1 crore users who have signed up.

A better version of Twitter and Instagram?

Users can access the standalone app using their Instagram credentials and share text updates of up to 500 characters, allowing them to include photos and videos as well.

Threads is currently available for download on the App Store for iPhones and the Google Play Store for Android devices. Meta has also launched a dedicated website for Threads, although it presently consists of an elaborate animation and a QR code for app installation.

Currently, Threads is accessible in over 100 countries and supports both major smartphone platforms. However, it is worth noting that the app is unavailable in the European Union. This restriction is reportedly due to privacy concerns stemming from the sharing of data among various Meta applications.

Meta has emphasized that Threads has been developed with an “open” and “interoperable” foundation, allowing it to potentially collaborate with other social networks in the future. The company aims to support ActivityPub technology, which facilitates the seamless interaction between various apps like Mastodon and Tumblr.

Threads is part of a growing trend of apps attempting to replace Twitter, as criticisms of the platform persist. Other contenders such as Mastodon and Bluesky have encountered their own share of technical issues and other obstacles.

Meta stated that Threads aims to build upon the strengths of Instagram and expand into the realm of text, providing a positive and creative space for expressing ideas. The app allows users to follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including those from both Instagram and beyond, as mentioned in the announcement.

How Threads works

Threads is designed to be user-friendly. While users need to download the separate Threads app, they can log in using their existing Instagram account, which carries over their username and verification status. The profile can then be customized specifically for Threads. Other data, such as blocked profiles, will also transfer from the main Instagram account. The app offers safety features, including the ability to block certain words or hide specific profiles.

Similar to Instagram, Threads will curate content from creators that users haven’t explicitly chosen to follow. The algorithmic feed of the main Instagram app has received criticism from users who argue that it prioritizes unwanted content over updates from the accounts they actually follow.

One notable distinction between Threads and both its competitors and other Meta apps is its commitment to interoperability with similar social platforms. Through the utilization of the ActivityPub protocol, Threads enables users to export their posts to another app or follow updates from different platforms.

Meta highlighted that Threads is its first app designed to be compatible with an open social networking protocol. The company expressed its hope that by joining the rapidly expanding ecosystem of interoperable services, Threads will facilitate people in discovering and connecting with their communities, regardless of the specific app they utilize.

How to download and signup on Threads

Threads is now out for both iOS and Android and downloading them is pretty straightforward. Its full name is “Threads, an Instagram app” and it is readily available on both platforms’ stores. Do note that the app is not available in certain countries, and is likely not to be launched anytime soon in the EU.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, setting up your account is very easy.

Threads integrates seamlessly with Instagram, allowing users to sign in using their existing Instagram accounts. Upon opening the app, you will see your existing Instagram account displayed. You also have the option to choose a new account, if desired.

Customize your Threads profile by selecting a name, adding a bio, or importing your existing Instagram bio. The app will prompt you to configure your privacy settings and ask whether you want to follow accounts from Instagram. After completing these steps, you can proceed to get started with Threads.

For further customization, you can access the settings within the app. This includes options to block specific individuals or filter out certain words.