How long do the 'Threads' of data theft go? Know what Meta’s Twitter-killer does with your online info

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched its Threads app, which serves as a competitor to Twitter. In just seven hours after its release, the app has already been downloaded and signed up for by 10 million users, a remarkable achievement. Meta has capitalized on its existing Instagram user base, facilitating seamless integration between the two platforms.

By allowing users to log in using their Instagram accounts and maintain their list of followers, Meta has simplified the transition process and attracted millions of users to Threads. The onboarding process takes less than 10 seconds, further adding to the appeal of this emerging rival to Twitter.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding Threads’ rapid growth, concerns have arisen about the app’s data collection practices. It has been revealed that Threads collects a wide range of user information, raising privacy concerns.

Consequently, the app is currently unavailable in several European Union countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, and Belgium. Meta is working to address regulatory requirements and ensure compliance before expanding the availability of Threads to European users.

What and how much data does Threads collect?

Threads app has garnered attention for its extensive data collection practices, surpassing Twitter in the breadth of information collected. It gathers user data across 25 different categories, including sensitive information that Twitter does not collect. These categories encompass various aspects of user activity and personal details.

A closer look at the information disclosed on the Google Play Store reveals the extensive range of data types collected by the app. This includes data related to app usage, installed applications, in-app search history, web browsing activities, calendar events, contacts, voice or sound recordings, music files, different audio files, photos, videos, SMS messages, in-app communications, emails, payment card information, bank account details, and even financial data.

In addition to the aforementioned categories, the Threads app goes a step further by collecting more sensitive information such as biometric data, sexual orientation, and ethnic information.

It’s important to note that the collection of location data, although significant, is not unique to this app, as many other social media platforms also engage in similar practices.

Should we be concerned?

Well, it really is a bit tricky to answer this one. If you have been using any of Meta’s platforms, you have already signed away this data at some point or the other, even if you haven’t downloaded Threads yet. On the other hand, seeing this factoid, that Threads collects so much data is a bit disconcerting. For people who live their lives online, this is a price that we have to pay.

What would be really concerning is what data sets are available to advertisers and other brands, and more importantly, whether authoritarian countries like China and certain states in the US have access to that data to a level where they can identify individuals and prosecute them for banal reasons.

How to delete your Threads account if you’re having second thoughts?

Well, here’s the real kicker, you can’t, without losing your Instagram account. While the app is still in its initial stages, the biggest issue with the Threads app is that users can’t delete their account data without losing their Instagram account. In simpler terms, you will have to delete your Instagram account in order to eliminate your Threads data as well as your profile.

What users can do, instead, is deactivate their Threads account

When you choose to deactivate your profile on Threads, a notable outcome is that your posts and interactions with other users’ posts will become temporarily invisible until you reactivate your account.

However, do keep in mind that deactivating your Threads profile does not result in the deletion of your Threads data or have any impact on your Instagram account.