Meta & Facebook face massive legal setback at top EU court over user privacy and ads
Meta's business model involves selling targeted ads based on user data collected from their activities on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Germany's antitrust laws would have put an end to this, but Meta had decided to challenge it in EU's top court
Facebook and Meta suffered a massive legal setback when the highest court of the European Union ruled against it in a significant German antitrust case. The decision imposed restrictions on how Facebook utilizes data for advertising purposes.
According to the European Court of Justice, competition regulators have the authority to assess whether companies like Facebook adhere to Europe’s stringent privacy regulations, typically enforced by national data protection authorities.
The court, headquartered in Luxembourg, determined that antitrust agencies can take violations of data privacy regulations into account while investigating the potential abuse of market dominance by tech giants that may be suppressing competition.
Related Articles
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, responded to the ruling by stating that they are analyzing the court’s decision and will provide further comments in due course.
The court upheld a 2019 German antitrust ruling that posed a significant threat to Meta’s business model, which involves selling targeted ads based on user data collected from their activities on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, had appealed against the German ruling, prompting German authorities to seek the Court of Justice’s opinion, the highest tribunal of the European Union.
The court’s decision on Tuesday could lead to increased scrutiny of technology companies. Europe has been at the forefront of efforts to regulate the power of major digital platforms, with comprehensive new standards set to come into effect next month and ongoing work on regulations regarding artificial intelligence.
The German Federal Cartel Office, also known as the Bundeskartellamt, did not object to Facebook using customer data to target ads on its own platform. However, it argued that in order for Facebook to combine data from all its services to enhance ad targeting accuracy, the company should obtain separate permission from the respective apps and websites.
The main concern revolves around how Facebook obtains user consent for data processing.
According to a press release summarizing the court’s ruling, Facebook is unable to justify its use of personal data to deliver targeted ads to users by claiming a “legitimate interest.” In accordance with European Union privacy regulations, users must provide explicit consent for their data to be utilized.
Andreas Mundt, the president of the German Federal Cartel Office, stated that the EU court’s decision will have significant implications for the business models of companies operating in the data economy, indicating that the ruling will have far-reaching effects.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Clash of Tech Titans: Will Musk, Zuckerberg duke it out in cage fight?
It seems that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are set to have a clash of the (tech) titans, pretty soon. If Musk and Zuckerberg have been serious about what they have been posting online, then pretty soon, the two can be seen duking it out in a cage match, UFC-style
Twitter-Killer: Meta planning to launch its Twitter competitor this week, calls it ‘Threads’
Meta is planning to officially launch its Twitter-competitor, called Threads later this week. Although they have already dropped the app on the US' iOS App Store, users will be able to join from July 6. The timing seems perfect given Twitter's shenanigans
Australia may start fining Google, Meta and Twitter billions of dollars for fake news on their platforms
Australia is planning to start fining Big Tech and other social media platforms for failure to deal with fake news and misinformation on their platforms. The fines proposed in the new legislation are hefty and may run into billions of dollars