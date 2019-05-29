Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands to further digital push

(Reuters) - Media company Meredith Corp said on Monday it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110 million, as it looks to scale its digital media business. The companies also formed a strategic partnership to build a global media platform and develop broad-based licensing programs under the Sports Illustrated brand that will include product, original content and live events. The purchase includes New York-headquartered Authentic Brands getting the intellectual property of the iconic magazine that will comprise of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Kids, Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, SI and SI TV, the companies said in a statement.

ReutersMay 29, 2019 00:10:49 IST

Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands to further digital push

(Reuters) - Media company Meredith Corp said on Monday it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110 million, as it looks to scale its digital media business.

The companies also formed a strategic partnership to build a global media platform and develop broad-based licensing programs under the Sports Illustrated brand that will include product, original content and live events.

The purchase includes New York-headquartered Authentic Brands getting the intellectual property of the iconic magazine that will comprise of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Kids, Sportsperson of the Year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, SI and SI TV, the companies said in a statement.

"As one of the most iconic brands in sports media, SI is a cultural centerpiece with massive opportunities for growth across its burgeoning digital, TV and social platforms and industry-leading print magazine," Authentic Brands Chief Executive Jamie Salter said in the statement.

Authentic Brands would take on the marketing, business development and licensing functions for the Sports Illustrated intellectual property and brand, which has over 120 million consumers, while the print magazine and SI.com would continue to function independently under Meredith and Editor-in-Chief Chris Stone and Publisher Danny Lee, the companies said.

Meredith National Media Group President Jon Werther said the company wants to fully integrate Sports Illustrated's print and digital products into Meredith's operations.

Meredith in turn will pay ABG a licensing fee to operate them for a minimum of two years.

Meredith, which acquired Sports Illustrated magazine as part of its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc, had hired advisers to explore its sale along with considering options for Time, Fortune and Money magazines, as the company sees these titles as not playing to its core strength in women's magazines.

FanSided digital platform, which Meredith is currently in the process of selling, is not part of the deal, the statement added.

Houlihan Lokey acted as Meredith's financial advisor in the agreement.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability

May 20, 2019
Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability
Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

Newstracker

Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

May 20, 2019
Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

Newstracker

Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

May 20, 2019
Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

Newstracker

Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

May 20, 2019
U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Newstracker

U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

May 20, 2019
Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

Newstracker

Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

May 20, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019