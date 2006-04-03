fptechno

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an integration kit, which seamlessly merges the iPod into the vehicle's audio system. It is available for late 2005 models and most of the 2006 range including the C-Class, SLK, CLK, CLS, E-Class, M-Class and R-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz iPod integration kit can be included as an option when ordering a new vehicle or retrofitted into compatible models. After installation, the only evidence of the kit is a cable protruding from the sidewall of the glove box. At the end of the cable is the familiar dock connector, which clicks into place any compatible iPod including the latest iPod Nano and iPod Video. A bonus is that as long as the iPod is connected it is being charged. Users can access the iPod through the auxiliary input of the audio system.

The Mercedes-Benz iPod integration kit is priced at Rs 21,500 + installation charges on order in certain Mercedes dealerships in Mumbai and around the country.

