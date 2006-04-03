Monday, March 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mercedes Spins on iPod Tunes

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an integration kit, which seamlessly merges the iPod into the vehicle's audio system. It is available for late 2005 mo...


fptechnoMar 02, 2020 11:38:58 IST

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an integration kit, which seamlessly merges the iPod into the vehicle's audio system. It is available for late 2005 models and most of the 2006 range including the C-Class, SLK, CLK, CLS, E-Class, M-Class and R-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz iPod integration kit can be included as an option when ordering a new vehicle or retrofitted into compatible models. After installation, the only evidence of the kit is a cable protruding from the sidewall of the glove box. At the end of the cable is the familiar dock connector, which clicks into place any compatible iPod including the latest iPod Nano and iPod Video. A bonus is that as long as the iPod is connected it is being charged. Users can access the iPod through the auxiliary input of the audio system.

The Mercedes-Benz iPod integration kit is priced at Rs 21,500 + installation charges on order in certain Mercedes dealerships in Mumbai and around the country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

    latest videos

    Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

    Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

    CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

    CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

    On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

    On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

    International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

    International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

    "HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

    Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

    Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

    Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

    Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

    Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

    Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

    Gene editing

    First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

    Feb 12, 2020
    Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

    Coronavirus

    Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

    Feb 05, 2020
    Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

    Good Science

    Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

    Feb 04, 2020
    Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

    Chemistry

    Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

    Feb 04, 2020