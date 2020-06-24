Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mercedes-Benz cars to be built on Nvidia autonomous driving platform from 2024

By Jane Lanhee Lee (Reuters) - Semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it struck a deal with Germany's Daimler Mercedes-Benz to provide cars produced from 2024 with a chip and software platform that can eventually be used for autonomous driving functions. “We intend to join forces to create a software-defined vehicle and deploy this across the entire next generation's fleet,” Nvidia Senior Director of Automotive Danny Shapiro told reporters. Shapiro declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal


ReutersJun 24, 2020 00:16:28 IST

Mercedes-Benz cars to be built on Nvidia autonomous driving platform from 2024

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - Semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it struck a deal with Germany's Daimler Mercedes-Benz to provide cars produced from 2024 with a chip and software platform that can eventually be used for autonomous driving functions.

“We intend to join forces to create a software-defined vehicle and deploy this across the entire next generation's fleet,” Nvidia Senior Director of Automotive Danny Shapiro told reporters.

Shapiro declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. The deal covers chips and software for the vehicle system.

The new partnership followed Daimler's move last week to pause a development alliance with rival German luxury carmaker BMW in the area of automated driving.

Shapiro said the high-end Nvidia Drive AGX Orin Platform - an autonomous vehicle processor - would be standard in every Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With that in place, consumers will be able to update the car's software the way smartphones are updated today.

Asked how the Mercedes-Benz partnership will affect Nvidia’s decade-long collaboration with Audi AG, Shapiro said neither arrangement was exclusive. With Mercedes-Benz there is “a huge dedication, huge energy, huge investment from both companies to bring this to market,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz sold 2.39 million cars worldwide in 2019. The two companies have been working together on autonomous driving and artificial intelligence car technology for over five years.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA

Jun 10, 2020
Airlines heading for $84 billion loss this year - IATA
NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly nine-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Newstracker

Exclusive: Oil tankers turn away from Venezuela as more sanctions loom

Jun 10, 2020
S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow retreat after rally; Nasdaq gains further

Jun 10, 2020
NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Newstracker

NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

Jun 10, 2020
Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Newstracker

Britain poised to hit two months without power from coal plants

Jun 10, 2020

science

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020