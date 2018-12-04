tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is all set to re-enter India on 5 December with multiple smartphone launches. But in addition to a flagship phone, Meizu is also expected to launch a budget smartphone named Meizu C9.

According to a report in MobiGyaan, the Meizu C9 will be launched on 5 December and will go on sale on the same day at 4 pm. From the looks of it, the Meizu C9 seems to have a plastic body with rounded corners with a single rear camera on the back and front. The phone is expected to be powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz and would be paired with 2 GB RAM. It is expected to run on Android Oreo 8.o OS and would have 16 GB of internal storage which is expandable to 128 GB using a microSD card.

Other specs of the Meizu C9 are expected to be a 5.45-inch display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The display will be an 18:9 aspect ratio sporting one with a pixel density of 295 PPI.

The Meizu C9 is expected to come with a 13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture as well.

It is expected to be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Meizu C9 is speculated to be an Amazon India exclusive as well.

Meizu India had taken to its Twitter account to reveal that the company would be launching its flagship smartphone, the Meizu 16th. The name does across a little odd for a smartphone, but Meizu's thinking is that because this is their sixteenth smartphone to be launched for the masses, they might as well name it '16th'.