tech2 News Staff Jun 18, 2018 20:02 PM IST

Meizu 16 to be launched in August with in-display fingerprint reader, 8 GB RAM

Meizu's higher-end variant smartphone might be called as Meizu 16 Pro.

According to a recent report, the next version of the Meizu 15 is expected to join the league of smartphones that come with in-display fingerprint reader including Vivo X21, Vivo Nex and the MI 8 Explorer Edition.

Representational image.

Representational image.

A report by MySmartPrice reveals the founder of the company Jack Wong, publicly announcing that the upcoming Meizu 16 series of smartphones will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. In a series of posts and responses the founder claimed that the smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 710 SoCs and will max out with an 8 GB RAM variant. The new series of smartphones will also feature the current trend which includes, bezel-less screens with Full HD+ resolution.

Wong had previously announced that the smartphones will be launched in August this year. This time around he also made it official that the next version of the Meizu 16, Meizu 16S will arrive next year.

The website has mentioned the expected specification of both the 16 series smartphones.

The Meizu 16 is expected to come with 5.6-inch display, with more than 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio, a thickness of 7.2 mm and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with 6 GB RAM and run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Flyme OS. It is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with 12 MP sensors and a selfie camera with a 20 MP sensor. The Meizu 16 is expected to be powered by a 3,080 mAh battery and could come with fast-charging option.

Meizu 16's higher-end variant might be christened as the Meizu 16 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with 8 GB/6 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB internal storage options. The smartphone is expected to feature a bigger 6.1-inch display and should be fuelled by a bigger 3,600 mAh battery. The Pro variant will come with a 10 W wireless charging option, but might not feature NFC. The Meizu 16 Pro is expected to feature the same camera setup expected on the Meizu 16 and might also run on the same base Android version of its Flyme OS.

The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant is expected to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 31,500) while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is expected to be priced at CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs 34,500).

The high-end Meizu 16 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to be priced at CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs. 39,000) with the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone is expected to be priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 42,000) in China.

