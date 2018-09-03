Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 19:41 IST

MediaTek says nearly one in three smartphones are powered by its chipsets

MediaTek also is committed to deliver the latest technologies across a range of products.

Mobile phone chipset maker MediaTek on 3 September said it is aiming to make technology more accessible and that nearly one in three smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipsets.

"Consumers may not know it, but our chips and technology are an integral part of daily lives. You will find us in 20 percent of homes globally and nearly one in every three mobile phones is powered by MediaTek."

"MediaTek chips power next-generation smartphones, tablets, TVs and voice assistants and all kinds of intelligent devices to transform how people interact with each other," Kuldeep Malik, Director-Corporate Sales, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

MediaTek chips are seen on a development board at the MediaTek booth during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. Computex, the world's second largest computer show, runs from June 2 to 6. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang - GF10000115667

Representational image. Reuters.

"A new category of devices is driving features and consumer expectations forward with advancements in power, performance, AI and connectivity," Malik added.

The chipmaker also said it is committed to delivering the latest technologies across a range of products in the mobile phone industry and automobile sector as well as health, entertainment and next-generation wearables.

MediaTek's Helio chipset series such as "A22" and "P22" are the latest additions to the Helio family power-efficient processors for the mid-market segment.

"P22" fuels smartphones such as Vivo Y81, Y83 and Y83 Pro while MediaTek Helio "P60" has been recently introduced with Oppo F9 and F9 Pro and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

