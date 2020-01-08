tech2 News Staff

MediaTek took to CES 2020 to announce the latest mobile chipset belonging to the Dimensity family. The Dimensity 800 is the third SoC from the chipmaker that is targeted towards mid-range mobile devices.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 specifications

The Dimensity 800 chipset brings dual-mode 5G features to the mid-range segment in the company's portfolio, making it more accessible. Based on a 7 nm Octa-core processor, it has four Cortex A76 cores running at 2 GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz. It houses a Mali-G57MP4 GPU and features HyperEngine gaming technology to enhance gaming performance.

AnandTech reported that the SoC uses a third-gen APU with three cores that can go up to 2.4 TOPs of throughput in AI performance. It can support up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X DRAM running at 2,133 MHz. In terms of camera support, it can either support up to a single 64 MP sensor or dual-sensors including 32 + 16 MP cameras. The SoC is capable of recording video of up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second in the H.264 and HEVC format.

Smartphones and other mobile devices with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset are expected to hit the markets through the year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.