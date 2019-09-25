Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
MediaTek MT5670 smart TV chipset unveiled ahead of the global debut of OnePlus TV

The MT5670 has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and an ARM Mali-G51 GPU.


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 22:27:42 IST

Ahead of the global debut for the OnePlus TV in India tomorrow, MediaTek has released its new chipset called the MT5670 which has been specially designed for smart TVs. The OnePlus TV will be debuting with this chipset as per various leaks.

MediaTek chips. Representational image.

The MT5670 has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and an ARM Mali-G51 GPU. As per MediaTek, the new GPU will give the user  "studio-quality video" along with automatically adjusting sharpness and quality using facial and scene recognition. It also has MiraVision technology and MDDi de-interlace solution which the company says gives the user smooth picture quality.

Additional features include:

  • Android TV 9 support
  • Worldwide multi-standard analog TV demodulator
  • ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators
  • UHD@60Hz direct drive
  • 3D graphic support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2
  • A transport de-multiplexer
  • A muti-standard video decoder (including VP9)
  • Rich format audio codec
  • H.264 encoder
  • HDMI 2.0 receiver with 3D support

MediaTek has said that this chipset will be available for global smart TV makers so we may see some new products being unveiled with the MT5670 after the launch of the OnePlus TV.

To know everything that has been revealed about the OnePlus TV thus far, head over to our detailed coverage of all the official announcements.

 

