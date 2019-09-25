tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the global debut for the OnePlus TV in India tomorrow, MediaTek has released its new chipset called the MT5670 which has been specially designed for smart TVs. The OnePlus TV will be debuting with this chipset as per various leaks.

The MT5670 has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and an ARM Mali-G51 GPU. As per MediaTek, the new GPU will give the user "studio-quality video" along with automatically adjusting sharpness and quality using facial and scene recognition. It also has MiraVision technology and MDDi de-interlace solution which the company says gives the user smooth picture quality.

Additional features include:

Android TV 9 support

Worldwide multi-standard analog TV demodulator

ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators

UHD@60Hz direct drive

3D graphic support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2

A transport de-multiplexer

A muti-standard video decoder (including VP9)

Rich format audio codec

H.264 encoder

HDMI 2.0 receiver with 3D support

MediaTek has said that this chipset will be available for global smart TV makers so we may see some new products being unveiled with the MT5670 after the launch of the OnePlus TV.

