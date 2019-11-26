tech2 News Staff

MediaTek has announced its new lineup of chipsets which come integrated with 5G radios. The family of 5G chips is called Dimensity and the Dimensity 1000 5G will be the first SoC in this lineup.

The Dimensity 1000 5G is built on the 7 nm process. Unlike other chipsets, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G comes with integrated 5G and therefore is more power-efficient than chipsets which need a separate 5G modem solution.

Dimensity 1000 5G chipset sporting device should launch in the US in the second half of 2020. But China and other Asian markets will be seeing phones with Dimensity 1000 5G before the US.

It will only support sub-6 GHz frequencies and won't support millimetre wave (mmWave) frequencies. MediaTek says chipsets supporting mmWave will be released eventually.

Some of the major features of the Dimensity 1000 5G chip include:

Support for dual 5G SIM cards

Octa-core chipset with 4x Cortex A77 @ 2.6 GHz and 4x Cortex A55 @ 2 GHz

5G modem: 3GGP Rel. 4.7 Gbps down, 2.5 Gbps up via sub-6 GHz frequencies; NR TDD / NR FDD Bands; *SA / NSA

4G modem: TDD/FDD, 4x4 MIMO; 256 QAM; WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1X, EV-DO, GSM / EDGE

Wi-Fi 6 (2x2 801.11 ax); Bluetooth 5.1; GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, Dual *Band L1 + L5 GNSS

4.7 Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload over 5G frequencies below 6 GHz

4-channel LPDD4x up to 16 GB

Can support up to QHD+ resolutions at 90 Hz displays

Video support for 4K @ 60fps; H.264/265/VP9/AV1; Multi-frame Video HDR

The Dimensity 1000 5G houses a five-core image signal processor (ISP) which is capable of shooting up to 80 MP images at 24 fps. It also supports a 32 MP + 16 MP dual camera combo.

According to GSMArena, Dimensity 1000 5G reached an AnTuTu score of 480,000 and 12,096 on GeekBench 4.2. Snapdragon 855+ scored 490,000 on AnTuTu and 11,000 on GeekBench 4.2.

The Dimensity 1000 5G is expected to offer a performance that is somewhere between that of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ SoCs.

Speaking about the launch of the Dimensity family of SoCs, Joe Chen, MediaTek's President said, "Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek's investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technolog goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry."

