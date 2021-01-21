FP Trending

MediaTek launched its latest chipset, the 6nm Dimensity 1200 Premium 5G in the market on 20 January. The Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company also announced the Dimensity 1100 5G SoC along with the launch. Aimed at providing better 5G experiences, both the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone chipsets come with AI support, a powerful camera and multimedia features. The Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 sport a integrated 5G modem and have been powered with MediaTek’s 5G ‘UltraSave’ technology to usher in power saving features.

Both the SoCs support every connectivity generation be it 2G or 5G. The chipsets thus will be able to provide seamless connectivity across networks.

While the Dimensity 1200 supports 200 MP photos on the backbone of its five-core HDR-ISP, it also supports the capture of 4K HDR videos. Powered with an enhanced version of MediaTek’s hexa-core AI processor (MediaTek APU 3.0), the 1200 will offer decreased latency and better power efficiency. On the other hand, the Dimensity 1100 comes with 108 MP camera support and integrates MediaTek’s existing APU 3.0.

According to a press release, both the chipsets support AI camera features like AI-Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI noise reduction (AINR) and other HDR capabilities. Users will be also able to enable the AI SDR-to-HDR feature in video playback. In the performance sector, the Dimensity 1200 has an octa-core CPU designed with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz. This is backed up by three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. Users can expect a higher level of efficiency with a nine-core GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0. The Dimensity 1100 has an octa-core CPU which includes four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with a nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU.

For displays, the 1200 chipset supports 168 Hz refresh rates and the 1100 boasts of 144Hz refresh rates. Both chipsets offer support for multi-touch boost touchscreen responsiveness.

Users will be able to go through ray tracing in mobile games and experience artificial reality (AR) applications on both the SoCs. Dimensity 1200 and 1100 both support Bluetooth 5.2 version.

As per the firm, the first devices with the new chipsets are expected to hit the market at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter this year.