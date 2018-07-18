Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 18 July, 2018 10:07 IST

MediaTek introduces Helio A series with new Helio A22 SoC for mid-range devices

MediaTek on 17 July unveiled its "Helio A" series with the new "Helio A22" system-on-chip (SoC).

Expanding its Helio family of power-efficient chipsets, mobile phone chipset maker MediaTek on 17 July unveiled its "Helio A" series with the new "Helio A22" system-on-chip (SoC).

MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset.

MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset.

"The Helio A Series continues our vision of a mobile marketplace that is accessible to everyone, where high-end features are not limited to high-end devices.

"As we've seen, mid-market growth continues to explode and there continues to be consumer interest in powerful and quality devices that offer them the best value," TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek's Wireless Communication Business Unit, said in a statement.

With powerful quad-core performance, incredible camera features, AI enhancements and remarkable power efficiency, the "Helio A" series is optimised for devices that offer value without sacrificing modern capabilities and features.

"With 'Helio A22', device makers can bring to market innovative devices that provide consumers unparalleled mobile experiences in the mid-range, including incredible performance, long battery life and advanced photography and AI enhancements," Lee added.

The Helio A22 is built with advanced 12nm "FinFET" fabrication technology to deliver high performance with greater power efficiency.

Equipped with the company's "CorePilot" technology, the chipset optimises power for each task to extend device battery life, thus enabling users to do more with their devices for longer.

The chipset also has AI features to take advantage of the MediaTek "NeuroPilot" software development kit (SDK) extensions and third-party AI applications.

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Nokia X5

Nokia X5 likely to launch in China, expected to house MediaTek Helio P60 chipset

Jul 11, 2018

MediaTek

MediaTek to bring AI capabilities in feature phones and entry-level smartphones

Jul 05, 2018

Nokia X5

HMD Global confirms the launch of Nokia X5 on 18 July in China

Jul 17, 2018

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Finding right fit for jobs a hurdle; portals increasingly adopt AI tools to make search more efficient

Jul 16, 2018

AI

India keen on implementing AI for better governance, says union commerce minister

Jul 13, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018