FP Trending

MediaTek has introduced two new chipsets called the Dimensity 810 and the Dimensity 920 in the Dimensity 800 and 900 lineups, respectively. The new chipsets are meant for 5G smartphones. The new Dimensity 810 is based on 6 nm process tech and includes Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz. It comes with support for 120 Hz displays and advanced noise reduction techniques (MFNR & MCTF) camera techniques for improved low-light photography. There's support for 64 MP cameras too.

Other camera features AI-Bokeh and artistic AI-Color in collaboration with Arcsoft are also included.

It also comes with support for MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies for enhanced resource and network management.

Dr JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said, "With the expanded Dimensity chipset series, MediaTek is providing device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market. Delivering a boost in performance, display intelligence, and image brilliance, these new Dimensity chipsets will improve user experiences and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to 5G smartphones".

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 is also based on a 6 nm manufacturing node and is claimed to offer a 9 percent improved gaming performance as compared to the Dimensity 900 chip.

It comes with support for adaptive displays that will adjust the refresh rate as per the display content and supports an octa-core Arm Cortex-A78 CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds. Camera-wise, it will support 4K video and a flagship-class, HDR-native image signal processor (ISP).

For gaming, it comes with the company's HyperEngine 3.0 that includes improved connectivity for high-speed rail and ‘Super Hotspot’ technology.

Additionally, it gets supports for UFS 3.1 storage, It also gets various connectivity options such as dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, 5G SA/NSA networking, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and multi-GNSS.