MediaTek Helio P90 SoC announced, promises huge improvements in AI performance

Helio P90 powered devices can support up to 8 GB of LPDDRX RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

tech2 News Staff Dec 13, 2018 14:41 PM IST

Shortly after debuting the Helio P70 chip on the recently launched Realme U1, MediaTek has just unveiled the Helio P90 chipset and it's calling the P90 as its most capable chip for mid-rangers so far.

AI capabilities in most mid-range chips are limited when compared to high-end SoCs and MediaTek is aiming to change that with the Helio P90.

According to MediaTek, the Helio P90 features a multi-core AI processing unit (APU) which is capable of delivering four times better AI performance when compared to the Helio P70 and Helio P60 chipsets.

Mediatek Helio P90. Image: MediaTek

Mediatek Helio P90. Image: MediaTek

The P90 chip includes an octa-core processor equipped with two more-capable Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.2 GHz for tasks requiring some power. The remaining six CPU's are made up of Cortex-A55 cores running at 2 GHz.

The chip will be made using a 12 nm manufacturing process and is equipped with a PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, which according to MediaTek, provides a 50 percent improvement in graphics performance from the Helio P70.

When it comes to compatibility, Helio P90 powered devices can support up to 8 GB of LPDDRX RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Phones featuring it can support a 48 MP camera or 24 MP + 16 MP dual camera setup. There's also support for slow-motion video of up to 480 fps. It also supports a maximum display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

It supports Google Lens, deep-learning facial detection, real-time beautification, object and scene identification, artificial reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) acceleration, plus other real-time enhancements for photos and videos.

